Second arrest made in fatal Phenix City drive-by

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) -Two local men now find themselves behind bars and charged with Capital Murder after a fatal drive-by shooting in Phenix City last week.
25-year-old Keyandra Devonta Pearson was arrested and charged with Capital Murder for his role in the drive-by shooting.
Last week, Jamarkus Quintez Rowell was also arrested and charged with Capital Murder in the case.
On Sunday at about 8:50 p.m., Phenix City Police were first called to the 100 block of 4th Place South in reference to a person being shot. Officers arrived on scene and discovered a deceased male, later identified as 22-year-old Tre’yahi Allen.
Witnesses on scene stated that an SUV pulled up and stopped in the roadway. A male began shooting from the vehicle, striking and killing Allen. The suspect then fled the scene in the vehicle.
Authorities say this is an ongoing investigation. Stay with News Leader 9 for the latest details.
