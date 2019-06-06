Stormy Stretch Ahead!

A slow moving disturbance being fed with deep tropical moisture will slowly move across the South over the next several days. This means lots of cloudy skies and tropical downpours, with widespread rainfall totals in the 2-4 inch range, with isolated pockets of 6 inches possible. Keep in mind these totals will happen over the course of a few days, so flooding is not a huge concern. This will be a good soaking rain. Though there will be the typical ponding on roadways when a heavy bout of rain occurs. Clouds and rain will keep highs in the upper 70s to low 80s through Monday. After that, drier air will kick the rain out, and the rest of next week looks pleasant.