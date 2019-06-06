Teachers in the Chattahoochee Valley enjoy Educator Day on the River

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - Teachers around the Chattahoochee Valley enjoyed some fun in the sun at this year’s Educator Day on the River
The three-day event ended Thursday where teachers and administrators had a full day of professional and developmental training that wrapped up with ziplining, Whitewater rafting, and a picnic at the Riverfront Campus of Troy University.
"My job as a teacher is to continue to better myself all the time, whether I'm in school during the calendar year or I'm off, to always continue learning and to always be better so that I'm not only modeling that for my students but I'm also being better,” said Sara Hann Arcila, educator at South Girard School. “So, that when school starts in just a few weeks, I will be better in the classroom for my students."
This year’s theme was “Science on the River.”
Those who participated in the event are encouraged to share topics with their colleagues and students during the upcoming school year to prompt renewed interest in water-related issues.
This year marked the third year Educator Day on the River has taken place.
