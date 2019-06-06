Teen driver in crash that killed Auburn broadcast legend, wife tells police he fell asleep behind the wheel

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - The teenage driver of a vehicle involved in the crash that killed “Voice of the Auburn Tigers” Rod Bramblett and his wife Paula told police he fell asleep behind the wheel.
The driver, identified only as a Lee Scott Academy student, told police he fell asleep while driving and did not remember what happened, according to the initial police incident report of the May 25 crash.
The incident report states that the 2017 Toyota Highlander being driven by the Brambletts was sitting at the traffic signal on Shug Jordan Pkwy. and W. Samford Ave. when the teen’s 2011 Jeep Laredo traveling southbound on Shug Jordan Pkwy. struck the Highlander in the rear to the right of the center.
The Jeep Laredo reportedly came to a stop after striking a pedestrian crossing signal and a traffic light pole, while the Highlander was pushed into the intersection and across opposing traffic before coming to a stop on the curb.
The report states that “the information in this report is based on current and available data and does not yet include data extracted from vehicles and toxicology reports.” It was later found that alcohol is not believed to have played a role in the crash.
The Brambletts suffered life threatening injuries that resulted in their deaths.
