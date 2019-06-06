Two Columbus men arrested after drug bust in Coweta Co.

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - Two men from Columbus have been taken into custody on drug charges following a bust in Coweta County.
33-year-olds Alex Thompson and Joseph Taylor were both arrested on June 3 after a traffic stop on I-85 in Coweta County.
The Georgia State Patrol, the GBI West Metro Regional Drug Enforcement Office and the Grantville Police Department say these arrests are part of an ongoing investigation into interstate drug smuggling.
Law enforcement seized four pounds of suspected marijuana, six pints of suspected promethazine HCI and a firearm during the traffic stop.
Both Thompson and Taylor are being charged with possession with the intent to distribute marijuana, possession of a schedule v-controlled substance and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.