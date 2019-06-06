Verdict reached in Five Corner Lotto trial

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus jury has reached a verdict in the Five Corner Lotto trial.
Jalontaye Cleveland has been found guilty on all counts but one count of armed robbery
Charges Cleveland was found guilty of include:
- Malice murder
- Felony murder
- Two counts of aggravated assault
- Criminal attempt to commit a felony
- Four counts of armed robbery
- Kidnapping
Courtney Williams has been found guilty on all counts, but one count of armed robbery and terroristic threats.
Charges Williams was found guilty of include:
- Malice murder
- Felony murder
- Two counts of aggravated assault
- Criminal attempt to commit a felony
- Four counts of armed robbery
- Kidnapping
Both were sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.
Keep with News Leader 9 on air and online for the latest updates.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.