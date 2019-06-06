Verdict reached in Five Corner Lotto trial

By Alex Jones | June 6, 2019 at 3:40 PM EDT - Updated June 7 at 6:54 AM

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus jury has reached a verdict in the Five Corner Lotto trial.

Jalontaye Cleveland has been found guilty on all counts but one count of armed robbery

Charges Cleveland was found guilty of include:

  • Malice murder
  • Felony murder
  • Two counts of aggravated assault
  • Criminal attempt to commit a felony
  • Four counts of armed robbery
  • Kidnapping

Courtney Williams has been found guilty on all counts, but one count of armed robbery and terroristic threats.

Charges Williams was found guilty of include:

  • Malice murder
  • Felony murder
  • Two counts of aggravated assault
  • Criminal attempt to commit a felony
  • Four counts of armed robbery
  • Kidnapping

Both were sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

