Auburn University, Tyson Foods to build first completely solar-powered poultry house

CULLMAN, Ala. (WTVM) - Auburn University’s National Poultry Technology Center (NPTC) and Tyson Foods Inc. announced on Wednesday that they plan to partner together to open the first ever stand-alone solar powered poultry house.
The 54-foot by 500-foot poultry house will be located in Cullman County and capable of housing 36,000 broilers, while still operating completely off the grid.
Organizers say the data collected from the project will be an important next step in identifying sustainable practices and new forms of energy for the poultry industry at large.
“Ultimately, this project will allow us to identify how solar houses might improve farmer profitability and bring increased efficiency to the poultry industry,” said Chip Miller, vice president of poultry live operations for Tyson Foods. “Through our partnership with Auburn University’s NPTC, we are creating a model for the future of the industry- one that is more sustainable and brings critical value and insights, previously unavailable, to poultry farmers.”
Photo courtesy of the Auburn University Facebook.
