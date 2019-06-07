UPDATE: No injuries after minor fire at Exide Technologies in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - On Friday morning, the Columbus Fire Department responded to a minor fire at a local business.
Multiple crews were called to the 3000 block of Joy Road at around 1:30 a.m. on Friday morning in reference to a fire at the Exide Technologies plant.
According to Exide Communications Director Melissa Floyd, no one was injured in the incident. She reports that the fire was contained to a small area of the plant, quickly extinguished, and will not disrupt regular business operations.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation by both Exide officials and the Columbus Fire Department.
