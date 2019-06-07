Columbus man charged with stabbing death of wife on Dorsey Dr. pleads not guilty

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A not guilty plea was entered on behalf of a Columbus man charged in the murder of his wife.
Marcus King is charged with murder, aggravated assault, possession of a knife during the commission of a crime, and third-degree cruelty to children. He chose to waive his right to appear in court Friday, according to his public defender.
Marcus King is accused of the stabbing death of his wife, 34-year-old DeAnn King, on Dorsey Drive May 25.
In court Friday, police officers said there are taped confessions where Marcus King stated he stabbed DeAnn King anywhere from 5 to 20 times.
The case was bound over to Superior Court.
