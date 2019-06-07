Columbus police searching for porch pirate seen on surveillance video

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Investigators with the Columbus Police Department are searching for a suspected porch pirate seen taking something from a doorstep before running off on surveillance camera.
In the video, the suspect can be seen walking up to the house on Burrus Dr. and looking around before clearly taking a package and running off.
Police say the incident took place on June 6 and they are still working to identify the suspect.
Another surveillance camera also captured the suspect’s getaway vehicle.
If you have any information on this suspect’s identity or other information that could assist investigators, you are asked to call them at (706) 225-4344.
