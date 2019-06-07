Columbus woman rescued after tree falls on car, trapping her inside

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus woman has been rescued after a tree fell on her car, trapping her inside for hours.
Emergency crews who responded to the scene in the 1500 block of 41st St. had to wait for power crews to cut the power before they could rescue the woman from her Mercedes SUV.
“She was trapped in the car for about two and a half hours waiting on Georgia Power to come out and turn the power off,” said the woman’s brother, Wayne McMillan. “Her car is totaled, I mean the tree is sitting right on top of the car. She is lucky to be alive. She was fixin’ to get out the car and I guess God was with her.”
She was not taken to the hospital.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.