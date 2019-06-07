Georgia Lawmakers react to signing of Disaster Aid Bill

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - On Thursday, President Donald Trump signed into law a $19.1 billion disaster aid bill aimed at helping communities across the country bounce back from devastating hurricanes, wildfires, floods and other natural disasters.
The package also includes $3 billion to provide critical agriculture disaster relief for Georgia farmers recovering in the wake of Hurricane Michael.
Georgia Senators Johnny Isakson and David Perdue have each released statements, applauding the signing of the disaster relief funding that is so critically needed by many Georgia residents.
In October 2018, Isakson and Perdue personally visited parts of Georgia devastated by Hurricane Michael and immediately began pushing for federal relief funding.
On Thursday, President Trump officially signed the long-awaited disaster relief legislation, tweeting a photo of himself holding the final bill.
