Georgia Lawmakers react to signing of Disaster Aid Bill
Johnny Isakson and David Perdue
By Julie Waldock | June 7, 2019 at 9:39 AM EDT - Updated June 7 at 10:47 AM

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - On Thursday, President Donald Trump signed into law a $19.1 billion disaster aid bill aimed at helping communities across the country bounce back from devastating hurricanes, wildfires, floods and other natural disasters.

The package also includes $3 billion to provide critical agriculture disaster relief for Georgia farmers recovering in the wake of Hurricane Michael.

Georgia Senators Johnny Isakson and David Perdue have each released statements, applauding the signing of the disaster relief funding that is so critically needed by many Georgia residents.

I am so grateful that the disaster relief that Georgia farmers and millions of Americans have been waiting on for so long is finally coming, I’ve spent most of this year pressing for action, and I thank President Trump and everyone who worked to see this through. I am hopeful that this aid will be expedited to reach those who need it quickly so that Georgians can get the relief they need to rebuild their lives and livelihoods.
U.S. Senator Johnny Isakson, R-Ga.
Today, President Trump fulfilled his promise to help Georgia farmers and communities rebuild after Hurricane Michael’s devastation. Finally, Americans who were ravaged by historic floods, wildfires, and hurricanes across 12 states have certainty for the immediate future. I want to thank Senator Isakson, Governor Brian Kemp, Commissioner Gary Black, and the entire Georgia delegation for their diligent work in getting this assistance across the finish line. While it should not have taken eight months to pass this disaster relief package, this will serve as a learning experience for both sides of the aisle. Disaster relief should never be a partisan issue. The American people need to know that we will have their backs in times of need.
U.S. Senator David Perdue, R-Ga.

In October 2018, Isakson and Perdue personally visited parts of Georgia devastated by Hurricane Michael and immediately began pushing for federal relief funding.

On Thursday, President Trump officially signed the long-awaited disaster relief legislation, tweeting a photo of himself holding the final bill.

