Georgia Lawmakers react to signing of Disaster Aid Bill

Today, President Trump fulfilled his promise to help Georgia farmers and communities rebuild after Hurricane Michael’s devastation. Finally, Americans who were ravaged by historic floods, wildfires, and hurricanes across 12 states have certainty for the immediate future. I want to thank Senator Isakson, Governor Brian Kemp, Commissioner Gary Black, and the entire Georgia delegation for their diligent work in getting this assistance across the finish line. While it should not have taken eight months to pass this disaster relief package, this will serve as a learning experience for both sides of the aisle. Disaster relief should never be a partisan issue. The American people need to know that we will have their backs in times of need.

U.S. Senator David Perdue, R-Ga.