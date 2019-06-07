Historic Westville leaders ready to open new Columbus location

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Historic Westville’s long-awaited move to Columbus is finally complete and they will soon be open for business.
They faced some challenges to get it all open and done, but they are proud to say it is finally becoming a finished product.
“It’s been a challenge to get this organization available for opening. We are all excited about Saturday, June 22 and it will be our opening day, not necessarily our grand opening, which we are hoping to have in October, but we are officially opening to the citizens of Columbus, Georgia,” said Allen Sistrunk, Executive Director of Historic Westville.
Leaders also gave media tours of some of the historic shops to see what it was like to live in historic times.
