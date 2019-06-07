More Storms Possible Tonight...

Severe storms are making their way out of the Valley now as we head into the evening hours. However, more showers and storms are possible overnight. Scattered storms and showers are expected to dominate our forecast through early next week with rain chances decreasing after Tuesday. For the weekend, expect rainy and stormy weather with highs in the 80s. Highs will not reach back into the 90s until next weekend when we begin a return back to more summerlike weather.