More than 11K Columbus residents without power following afternoon storms

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Thousands of Columbus residents are without power after thunderstorms moved through the Chattahoochee Valley.
Georgia Power says that approximately 11,259 of their customers in Columbus do not have power.
Muscogee County was under a severe thunderstorm warning earlier in the afternoon, but that has since subsided.
Crews are working to restore power in the area.
To view a full outage map for Georgia Power, click here.
