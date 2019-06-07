National Infantry Museum commemorates 75th anniversary of D-Day

By Alex Jones | June 6, 2019 at 10:15 PM EDT - Updated June 7 at 9:14 AM

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - On this day 75 years ago, World War II troops stormed the beaches of Normandy on D-Day.

Today, the National Infantry Museum commemorated their service to recognize the anniversary of D-Day.

An infantry graduation was held and featured a performance by the Maneuver Center of Excellence Band.

“The main overall objective of Operation Overboard was to seize a foothold on Continental Europe,” said Sergeant Major Christopher Lewis. “So they did that with five beaches; they came out of airplanes, they came out of landing crafts to make the country what it is right now. It just blows my mind.”

A temporary exhibit documenting the D-Day attack has opened. Guests at the NIM can also explore a display of World War II airborne equipment.

