National Infantry Museum commemorates 75th anniversary of D-Day

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - On this day 75 years ago, World War II troops stormed the beaches of Normandy on D-Day.
Today, the National Infantry Museum commemorated their service to recognize the anniversary of D-Day.
An infantry graduation was held and featured a performance by the Maneuver Center of Excellence Band.
“The main overall objective of Operation Overboard was to seize a foothold on Continental Europe,” said Sergeant Major Christopher Lewis. “So they did that with five beaches; they came out of airplanes, they came out of landing crafts to make the country what it is right now. It just blows my mind.”
A temporary exhibit documenting the D-Day attack has opened. Guests at the NIM can also explore a display of World War II airborne equipment.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.