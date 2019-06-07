Nearly half the dogs rescued in LaGrange hoarding investigation have been adopted

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - Nearly half of the dogs rescued from a LaGrange home last week have been adopted. Lagrange Animal Services rescued 30 dogs from the home following a hoarding investigation.
There are currently five dogs from last week’s hoarding case that are available for adoption at the LaGrange Animal Shelter.
"Some of them are still scared of people, a little timid, so we’re still working with them to make sure they’ll be a good fit for a family,” explained Chris Bussey with LaGrange Animal Services.
Of the 30 dogs the homeowner surrendered, Jeremy Andrews with the City of LaGrange said all nine of the puppies have been adopted as well as two adult dogs.
"We are hoping to get them all adopted soon,” Andrews said.
Bussey said they are working to alleviate overcrowding at the Animal Shelter due to a recent influx of animals there.
"We took in 30 animals Monday in addition to the hoarding case from Friday and then 40 on Tuesday. So, to help alleviate overcrowding, we’ve waived the adoption fees on all the animals that have already been spayed or neutered, current on their shots, and microchipped,” he said.
Regarding supplies for the Animal Shelter, Bussey said they could use puppy food, puppy formula, and towels.
