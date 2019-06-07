New manufacturing company and retailers leading to economic impact in Phenix City

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - Several new companies are finding their home in Phenix City, which could lead to a large economic impact in the community.
One of the world’s largest seat manufacturing companies, DaeChang, also known as DCS, will bring 100 new jobs to the area on its own.
The new seat manufacturing company will be working hand-in-hand with the city to ensure they have everything they need to successfully hire 100 employees.
Phenix City Mayor Eddie Lowe says they must have all 100 employees hired within a two-year time frame.
“If they don’t have 70 employees then, that means we will get 30,000 back from them,” said Mayor Lowe.
The city is investing $1,000 for each employee hired at DCS for training and development.
Phenix City Economic Development Manager Shaun Culligan says they have the state to thank.
“One of the things that that state of Alabama has done over the past few years is give economic development departments in cities, in municipalities inside the state, is tools in their tool box is to be able to recruit new industry," said Culligan.
Phenix City has over $50,000,000 worth of developments in the works across each of the city’s districts. Those also include new grocery store chains and restaurants.
“Renfroe’s, which is developing down on 431, and we also have Aldi’s that’s coming down on 280,″ said Mayor Lowe.
There are also five new restaurants in the works including Del Taco, Popeye’s, Jacks and more that will all bring even more jobs.
Mayor Lowe says this is all about improving the quality of life for the citizens of Phenix City.
“We have a great group of employees, we have a great city manager, he has a great staff and we are out working hard for the right reason to make a difference for Phenix City,” said Mayor Lowe.
Mayor Lowe says he wants to keep them Positively Phenix City.
They will be looking to start hiring at the manufacturing company in early Spring.
