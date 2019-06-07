Pastoral Institute opens new sensory room for Autism therapy in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) -Leaders of the Pastoral Institute in Columbus held a Ribbon Cutting ceremony this morning for the launch of their new Sensory Room, located in the Sarah T. Butler Children’s Center of the Institute.
Multi-sensory environments are used as a therapy for people with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) and other developmental disabilities, or sensory processing disorders.
These rooms are specially designed to deliver soothing stimuli to various senses, using lighting effects, color, sounds, music, scents, textures, etc. Experts say the rooms help calm and are a vital and effective part in the treatment of sensory disorders with children and adults alike.
The Pastoral Institute says that when combined with therapy, sensory rooms can not only provide a safe and soothing setting but also give individuals an improved ability to regulate emotions, more effective coping skills, and even more refined motor skills.
For more information on the sensory rooms and other services the Pastoral Institute offers, visit their website here.
