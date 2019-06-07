UPDATE: Two arrested after shooting near Midtown nightclub

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus Police have arrested two men in connection with a shooting near the After 5 Night Club on Midtown Drive last night.
37-year-old Damian Robinson was arrested and charged with armed robbery, possession of firearm or knife during the commission of a crime, and aggravated assault.
34-year-old Dwayne Antonio Mitchell was also arrested and charged with armed robbery.
Police were first called to the 1800 block of Midtown Drive around 11:30 p.m. on Thursday in reference to an armed robbery. Authorities say the armed robbery appeared to have gone wrong and led to a shooting.
At this time, there is no word on if anyone was injured in the shooting.
This is a developing story. Stay with News Leader 9 for the latest updates.
