State leaders launch new "Georgia Recovers” campaign to fight addiction

ATLANTA, Ga. (WTVM) - Leaders in the state of Georgia came together Wednesday to launch a new project aimed at promoting recovery and helping to end the growing addiction epidemic.
Under the leadership of Governor Brian Kemp and DBHDD Commissioner Judy Fitzgerald, the Georgia Council for Substance Abuse (GCSA) has been granted funds to be used for the new message project promoting recovery for the citizens of Georgia.
"I am excited to introduce Georgia Recovers,” said Commissioner Fitzgerald. “In Georgia, we embrace the power of recovery because we believe in the people of Georgia. Georgia Recovers highlights 18 recovery champions who have survived the disease of addiction and are excited and proud to share the message that 'Recovery is Real.’”
Launching in early June, the new marketing campaign will consist of billboards and public service announcements, featuring 18 people in long-term recovery from across Georgia. Leaders say they hope this will show the hope and power of recovery, instead of the stigma of addiction.
Jeff Breedlove, Chief of Communications and Policy at the Georgia Council on Substance Abuse further says in part "At GCSA, we reflect hope, by lifting up the voices of Recovery and making connections to support and empower individuals, families, and communities on their journeys to Recovery.”
