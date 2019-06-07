Wet Weather Not Letting Up Just Yet

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Rainy weather persists for Friday and into the weekend as tropical moisture continues to funnel into the Valley from the Gulf of Mexico. It won’t be raining all day every day, but definitely prepare for widespread showers and storms at times. For Friday afternoon and evening, there is a very low-end risk to see a few strong to severe storms across the Valley—especially if some sunshine manages to break out and help storms become more robust that roll in later today.
Our main concerns on these storms would be the potential for heavy downpours leading to flash flooding, gusty winds, and can’t totally rule out a brief isolated tornado, but the threat is very low. Past today, more widespread rain around for the weekend and still anticipating scattered showers and thunderstorms to linger through next Wednesday. Past mid-week, drier air will move back into the Valley and usher in a dose of cooler mornings in the 60s and warm afternoons closer to 90. In the meantime though, abundant cloud cover will keep highs struggling to get much warmer than the low-mid 80s.
