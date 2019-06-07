Wet Weather Not Letting Up Just Yet

Our main concerns on these storms would be the potential for heavy downpours leading to flash flooding, gusty winds, and can’t totally rule out a brief isolated tornado, but the threat is very low. Past today, more widespread rain around for the weekend and still anticipating scattered showers and thunderstorms to linger through next Wednesday. Past mid-week, drier air will move back into the Valley and usher in a dose of cooler mornings in the 60s and warm afternoons closer to 90. In the meantime though, abundant cloud cover will keep highs struggling to get much warmer than the low-mid 80s.