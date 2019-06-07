16-year-old girl missing in Tallapoosa County

TALLAPOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 16-year-old girl.
According to a missing child alert from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Aaliyah Yother was last seen on Samford Drive in Camp Hill around 2 a.m. Friday.
She may be traveling with a man in a gray, four-door Nissan with a Georgia tag.
Yother was last seen wearing a white/brown zip up jacket with “USA POLO” on it, a gray shirt, blue pajama pants and sandals. She is 5′9″ and 190 pounds.
If you have any information on the whereabouts of Yother, please contact the Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Office at 256-825-4264 or call 911.
