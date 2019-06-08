Auburn University unveils new 62K square foot science building expansion

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Auburn University is giving their students the tools they need to take the world by storm.
Today, the university opened its newest expansion, a 62,000 square foot building dedicated to science studies.
The $24 million building is being named in honor of Edmund Leach, the first president of the school’s alumni association.
In addition to study areas and laboratories, there’s a rooftop telescope terrace that can be controlled remotely by students.
“This is part of our quest to elevate the student experience for the university and this will be fantastic. It will make us much more of a community and more of a real group and again it will help us serve our students better this is really all about the students,” said Dean of the Colleges of Science and Mathematics Nicholas Giordano.
