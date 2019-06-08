Columbus mayor recounts HHS call on possible immigrant shelter in Ft. Benning

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services is considering Fort Benning as a possible temporary shelter for unaccompanied alien children.
The HHS says if chosen, this temporary shelter would not inhibit Fort Benning in any way; they would still be able to perform their primary mission.
Columbus Mayor Skip Henderson says when the HHS called him, they said President Donald Trump asked them to work with the Department of Defense to look at multiple places that could house these children.
“They were just giving us a courtesy call, they said they were going to set up a site visit, that that would take place sometime this week and that if Fort Benning was selected they would contact us again as a courtesy,” said Mayor Henderson.
Mayor Henderson says he has not yet heard back, but if Fort Benning is chosen and ever needs anything from Columbus, they will be sure to provide it for them.
