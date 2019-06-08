Daylily Festival returns to the Chattahoochee Valley

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - This weekend people from across the Chattahoochee Valley gathered
On Saturday, the Chattahoochee Valley Daylily Society hosted their sixth annual Daylily Festival at the Columbus Botanical Gardens.
Attendees were treated to the special daylily show as well as a marketplace with daylilies, food, and art for sale, and the opportunity to learn daylily growing tips or see demonstrations.
During last year’s event, the festival was honored by being recognized as a Daylily Ambassador, a distinction held by only a few organizations across the country.
For more information and upcoming events, visit the Chattahoochee Valley Daylily Society Facebook page.
