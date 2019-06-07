Family believes three-legged dog attacked would-be robber

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Nathan Ulmer was alone Wednesday, asleep in his room.
“When I woke up, I saw blood tracked through the house and at first I thought it was my dog. I thought he might have cut his foot or something,” says Ulmer.
The blood led straight from the back window directly to the front door. Ulmer said it was too much blood to be coming from one of the dogs. “Well for me it was a lot, I’ve never seen that much blood, it was gross.”
After inspecting the dogs, Ulmer believes it was an intruder. The family is having their home painted and believes the painter left out a step ladder which was used by the intruder.
Ulmer’s proud of his dog, Cooper who he believes attacked the intruder. Especially since “he’s only got three legs and I don’t know how he did it!”
Cooper, a one-year-old Labrador pit-bull mix, is the biggest cuddle-bug according to the family. They say they’ve never seen him get aggressive.
“I was surprised because usually he’s very nice and sweet and stuff but, I don’t know, I guess he knew he wasn’t supposed to be there,” said Ulmer.
Proving there’s no better defender than man’s best friend.
Cooper was struck by a car when he was four months old, losing his hind leg, but the family says that hasn’t stopped him from being active. Ulmer has filed a police report with Hueytown Police. They want to warn others to be on the lookout for anything suspicious.
