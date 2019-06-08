First responders look to recruit new hires with career expo

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A shortage of first responders is what led to a career expo that was held today at the City Services Center.
Columbus police, Muscogee County Sheriff’s Department and Columbus Fire and EMS were on hand to take applications.
In May, the sheriff even went before Columbus City Council to explain why her office had so many openings.
Positions they hope to have filled after today.
“Well with the unemployment rate being as low as it is that always kind of affects the rate for public safety,” said Kasey Trombley with the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office. “And right now each of the agencies that are represented here today have a lot of vacancies that we need to get filled.”
If you missed today’s expo, you can still check out city and county websites for information about how to apply to become a first responder.
