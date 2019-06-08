Georgia State Patrol gives safety tips for driving in rain

TIFT CO., (WALB) - With heavy rain forecast for the next few days, driving conditions could be affected.
Sgt. Seller with Georgia State Patrol tells us speeding is one of the main causes of accidents when driving in the rain.
“So the most important thing is to remember that when rain, start slowing down. Pay attention to your driving and make sure your car is in mechanical condition where is should be. Make sure the tires are good and the windshield wipers are good. Drive safely and pay attention to your driving,” Sgt. Sellers said.
If you are unaware of the maintenance of your car and want to make sure your car is fully equipped to deal with the weather, troopers say go to a local maintenance dealership for a quick check up.
