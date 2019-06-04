International travel tips to know before you go

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Going on an international getaway this summer? Here’s what you need to know before you go.
First thing, is let someone know you're coming.
"You can set up an account and this way they will connect you with the local consulates or embassies in the country you are visiting,” said John Martin, with Travel Designers.
He is talking about the State Department's Smart Traveler Enrollment Program, STEP.
Once you register, you'll get alerts about the country you're traveling to, and loved ones will have a better chance of finding you in case of an emergency.
“That’s a good way to stay in touch,” said Martin.
When you reach your destination, Martin says let common sense take the lead.
“You usually should not walk alone at night or in the evenings. You should not be walking alone especially if you’ve been drinking,” said Martin.
He also adds most resorts are good in terms of safety.
If you go off property, think ahead.
"Go with an excursion company that the hotel sells. Make it a group excursion,” said Martin.
Travel insurance and even medical insurance are two other things to think about. There is a very real chance your current medical plan won’t travel with you.
"Make it an enjoyable time. Enjoy time with your family, make lots of memories, and come back and enjoy,” said Martin.
