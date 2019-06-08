Relentless Tropical Downpours Continue

Deep tropical moisture continues to pump in from the Gulf of Mexico ahead of an upper low over Mississippi. This low will slowly slide across the south over the next several days, which means rain chances aren’t going away anytime soon! Plan on dodging those storms every day through at least Wednesday next week. Each day won’t be a washout, but still looking wet enough to keep highs in the mid-80s. After Wednesday, a rare June cold front will drop lows into the 50′s for some next week! Stay tuned!