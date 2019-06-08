Traffic meters going up on J.R. Allen Pkwy. on-ramps to slow down traffic

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - If you often travel along J.R. Allen Pkwy., you may see some changes while the Georgia Department of Transportation is working on a new project to help keep your daily commutes smoother and safer.
They are building traffic meters at each on-ramp going eastbound and westbound to slow the number of cars merging onto the highway to cut down on accidents.
“I think it’s very important we stay safe around here, everyone is not looking out for the next,” said one Columbus driver.
According to G-DOT, there are about 58,000 cars that travel along J.R. Allen Pkwy. daily.
The new meters will have traffic signals at each on-ramp during peak hours of the day, only allowing one car at a time to go.
“That sensor that sits on top will actually count the cars that comes down the main line and will hold traffic that sits on the ramp with a red light or green light,” said Jessie Abercrombie, a G-DOT Columbus-area engineer.
22 cameras will also be installed along the entire highway so transportation management centers can monitor traffic. This way the meters will know when to slow the flow of the on-ramps down.
“As you ease up that traffic count coming out on the main line, it will make it safer for cars trying to merge into or off of on-coming traffic,” said Abercrombie.
Drivers expressed how much of a headache J.R. Allen Pkwy. can be during those peak hours.
“It’s an inconvenience in the mornings and the evenings coming home, going to work causes me to leave the house about 35 to 45 minutes early just to make it on time,” said William Allen.
“That way everybody can just slow down a little bit and give them some caution,” said Kandy Veasey.
“It will take some getting use to at first, but if they drive it and obey what the traffic laws are and obey what the traffic cameras shows it will actually make movement on J.R. Allen a little easier,” said Abercrombie.
The $3,300,000 project started in December of 2018 and is expected to be completed by sometime in July.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.