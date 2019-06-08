Miss Georgia Competition kicks off 75th year in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Art, history, and pageantry will collide this weekend during the introductory “Meet the Crowns” event kicking off the 75th annual Miss Georgia Scholarship competition in Columbus.
The reception will feature this year’s local titleholders as well as Forever Miss Georgias from years past.
After the program, leaders plan to unveil Columbus Museum’s newest exhibit, “Miss Georgia: 75 Years in Columbus.”
“This exhibition honors the event’s local history, beginning in 1945 when the Columbus Jaycees, a community service organization, agreed to be the new organizers of the state competition,” said Rebecca Bush, Curator of History and Exhibitions Manager at The Columbus Museum.
“From a one-night outdoor event in Memorial Stadium to its longtime home at the Three Arts Theatre and now at the renowned RiverCenter for the Performing Arts, the Miss Georgia Pageant has made its mark in the city of Columbus.”
The new exhibition includes photos and memorabilia from Miss Georgia contestants and supporters through the decades, as well as gowns and crowns worn by Neva Jane Langley, Miss Georgia 1953 and Betty Cantrell, Miss America 2016.
The big event is set to take place June 12-15 at 7:00 p.m. in the Bill Heard Theatre of the Columbus RiverCenter.
This year, 29 women from across the state will compete for the coveted title of Miss Georgia 2019 and the academic scholarship that comes along with it.
31 young women will also be competing for the title of Miss Georgia’s Outstanding Teen.
Winners from both competitions will go on to represent Georgia in September’s Miss America and Miss America’s Outstanding Teen Competitions.
Tickets for the competition can be purchased online here or at the RiverCenter Box Office at (706) 256-3612.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.