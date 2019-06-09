Flood Threat Continues Today

More heavy downpours are possible today, and with the ground completely saturated, it won’t take much rain to cause flash flooding problems, especially in low lying areas. A flash flood watch remains in effect until tonight as a result. Good news is that rain chances will decrease Monday into Tuesday, and a rare June cold front will clear us out on Wednesday, bringing cooler & drier air! As a matter of fact, lows could fall into the 50′s on Thursday night! After that, we will transition back to a more typical summertime pattern.