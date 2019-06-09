National Infantry Museum celebrates 10th anniversary

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - One of the Fountain City’s most popular attractions celebrated a big milestone this weekend: The National Infantry Museum (NIM) turned 10 years old!
To mark the anniversary, organizers are inviting the community to join in on 10 days of celebration including guided tours, scavenger hunts, screenings, trivia, Combat Simulations, and more! The events began yesterday and will end June 19th.
The $110 million National Infantry Museum opened on June 19, 2009. Since then, the museum has welcomed just shy of 3,000,000 visitors.
The popular attraction has won acclaim as America’s Best Free Museum and one of the Top 12 Military Museums in the World. TripAdvisor rates it as the top attraction in Columbus, and its rating of 4.95 is higher than that of any other major attraction in Georgia.
The museum showcases the contributions of the Infantry Soldier in every war fought by the U.S. by offering immersive participation and engaging visitors in the unique experiences of the Infantry Soldier.
The complex also includes a parade field, memorial walk of honor, authentic World War II Company Street, Global War on Terrorism Memorial, Vietnam Memorial Plaza, combat simulators, a full-service restaurant and a Giant Screen Theater.
