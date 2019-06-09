Tiara Pennington wins 2019 Miss Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Tiara Pennington is now the new Miss Alabama. She won the crown Saturday night at Samford University.
She competed as the 2019 Miss University of Alabama. Pennington is the first African-American to win the title of Miss University of Alabama.
Pennington was one of 47 contestants competing Saturday night. She made her first public appearance as Miss Alabama this morning on Fox 6 Sunday Morning News.
During her interview with WBRC’s Russell Jones, she said she was really proud to win the title in front of her mom, dad, and grandmother. She replaced last year’s winner Callie Walker.
