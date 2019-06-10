Auburn Tigers advance to College World Series after blowout win against UNC

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVM) - The Auburn University Tigers are making a run at a national title.
The Tigers have clinched their place in the NCAA College World Series after blowing out the University of North Carolina Tar Heels in their Chapel Hill stadium.
The Tigers scored 13 runs in the top of the first inning to set the bar high for the rest of the game, ultimately winning 14-7.
The Tar Heels bested the Tigers in their Sunday, June 9 match-up, but Auburn’s wins on Friday, June 8 and this afternoon won them the three-game series and spot among the eight teams moving on to the College World Series.
Other teams who have earned their spot in the College World Series include:
- University of Michigan
- Texas Tech University
- Florida State University
- Vanderbilt University
- University of Louisville
- Mississippi State Univeristy
The winner of the series between the University of Arkansas and Ole Miss will complete the eight teams.
College World Series games begin on Saturday, June 15 in Omaha, Neb.
