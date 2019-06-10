Columbus girl cast as granddaughter in Bruce Willis-led, Columbus-filmed movie

“We’ve really enjoyed having Matt Eskandari around the Springer lately.“ said SFI producer Jef Holbrook. “We recommended many local professionals and Springer students for him to consider and he has been a joy to work with. Matt attended an entire day of Springer Theatre Academy last week and even participated in the end-of-day ritual called ‘Salutations.’ He observed theatre and film classes and got a chance to witness Riley Wolfe Rach in action. After that, he made his final casting decision on her.”