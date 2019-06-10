Columbus girl cast as granddaughter in Bruce Willis-led, Columbus-filmed movie

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A 13-year-old Columbus girl has been cast in the upcoming Bruce Willis film “The Long Night,” which is currently being filmed in Columbus.
Riley Wolfe Rach, a student at the Springer Film Institute will play Willis’ on-screen granddaughter in a role key to the film’s story line.
The film’s director Matt Eskandari has quietly been spending time at the Springer Film Institute and found an actor he had been searching for on his last visit.
Wolfe Rach is a student at Rainey-McCullers School of the Arts in Columbus and has been part of the Springer Theatre Academy for three years.
“This is so exciting for me,” Riley said. “It’s a lot of fun but it’s also a lot of hard work and long hours. Everyone has been so nice. My film teacher, Sara Holbrook, has been with me on set and that has been a huge help.”
Sara Holbrook, a teacher at the Springer Film Institute has also been hired as Child Labor Coordinator for the film.
“We’ve really enjoyed having Matt Eskandari around the Springer lately.“ said SFI producer Jef Holbrook. “We recommended many local professionals and Springer students for him to consider and he has been a joy to work with. Matt attended an entire day of Springer Theatre Academy last week and even participated in the end-of-day ritual called ‘Salutations.’ He observed theatre and film classes and got a chance to witness Riley Wolfe Rach in action. After that, he made his final casting decision on her.”
“The Long Night” is about two criminals who break into the home of a disgraced doctor after one of them is shot during a robbery. Knowing he does not have the expertise to help the injured man, he must protect his family at all costs.
The Bruce Willis-led film began filming in Columbus last week and also stars actor Chad Michael Murray.
