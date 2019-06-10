Columbus police release description of murder suspect after woman found dead on playground

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Police are still searching for the man responsible for killing a woman who was found dead on a Columbus playground in April.
No arrests have been made in connection to Tarver’s death, but police are now releasing a description and surveillance footage of the man believed to be responsible.
The suspect is described as a male between the ages of 25 and 40, standing between 5′8″ and 6′0″ tall and weighing between 160 and 200 pounds. He is said to have facial hair and was wearing a dark jacket, blue jean pants, black shoes and a green baseball cap.
Anyone with information on this suspect’s identity or on Tarver’s murder is asked to contact CPD at (706) 225-4268.
