Columbus police seek help locating missing man

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is asking the public for assistance locating a missing man.
Michael Parham, also known as Brandon Parham, was last seen May 31. Parham was last seen driving his 2016 silver Kia Rio with Georgia tag RCL0244.
Parham is 43 years old and weighs 175 pounds. He is 5’10” with hazel eyes and brown hair.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Columbus Police Department Special Victim’s Unit at 706-653-3400 or 706-653-3449.
