GUEST SEGMENT: Bob Wright Symposium on Business Empowerment returns to Columbus in July

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A big event in the Chattahoochee Valley that brings A-List speakers and presenters is returning in July.
The Bob Wright Symposium on Business Empowerment takes place July 30 at the Columbus Convention and Trade Center. This year’s event will be moderated again by Byron Pitts, ABC chief correspondent and Nightline co-anchor. Good Morning America’s Michael Strahan will also be in attendance.
Bob Wright tells more about the event.
To purchase tickets, click here.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.