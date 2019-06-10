Jim Blanchard Leadership Forum announces speakers for 14th annual event

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus State University has announced eight of their ten speakers for the upcoming 14th annual Jim Blanchard Leadership Forum.
The late-August forum is all about the ‘Science of Leadership’ and will feature speakers who lead the way in the individual fields.
The speaker lineup thus far includes:
- Dr. Mae Jemison - first African-American woman in space, founder and president of the Jemison Group and BioSentient Corp.
- John C. Maxwell - leadership expert and best-selling author
- Major General Gary M. Brito - Commanding General, U.S. Army Maneuver Center of Excellence
- Chris Hodges - founding and senior pastor, Church of the Highlands
- Dr. Michio Kaku - theoretical physicist, best-selling author and science popularizer
- Susan Cain - author and chief revolutionary, Quiet Revolution
- Nicholas Thompson - Editor-in-Chief, Wired Magazine
- Aaron Horowitz - Co-founder and CEO, Sproutel
The forum is expected to announce two more speakers in the coming weeks.
The 14th annual Jim Blanchard Leadership Forum is scheduled for Aug. 26 and 27 at the Columbus Convention and Trade Center.
Tickets for the event are $529 individually or $4,200 for a table of eight.
For more information about the Jim Blanchard Leadership Forum, click here.
