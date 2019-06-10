MCSD considering new proposal to add 15 minutes to school day for elementary students

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - An adjustment to a proposal to change the start and end time of school throughout Muscogee County was presented to the school board Monday evening.
A proposal is now being considered to add only 15 minutes to the end of the school day for elementary students. A previous proposal recommended a total of 30 additional minutes be added---15 minutes at the beginning of school and 15 minutes at the end of the day.
The school day for elementary students currently begins at 8:00 a.m. and concludes at 2:30 p.m. allowing for the minimum time required by law for instructional purposes.
School district officials say recent surveys from public input and conversations between school district officials is the reason for the possible change. The proposal will be voted on June 24.
