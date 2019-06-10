Miss GA Scholarship Competition to bring nearly $275K to Columbus economy

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A total of 60 titleholders are in town for the Miss Georgia Scholarship Competition and Miss Georgia’s Outstanding Teen Competition. These competitions bring in family, friends and supporters benefiting the Columbus economy.
“The tradition continues. We're celebrating our 75th year as a competition and even more important, 75 years here in Columbus,” said Billy Kendall, competition spokesperson.
Peter Bowden with Visit Columbus, GA said it is exciting that Columbus has been able to host this event for so long.
"This competition alone is bringing in about $271,000 in round numbers of economic impact of the city,” Bowden said.
Bowden also said Columbus’ recognition from hosting the Miss Georgia Scholarship Competition reaches beyond the state.
"It brings a lot of attention to the city certainly because of the statewide recognition, but then of course these contestants that go beyond Georgia in their competition, you know, certainly tells a story about the city,” Bowden explained.
The River Center for the Performing Arts has been a staple of the Miss Georgia Competition for more than a decade.
"From the feedback from the organizers, they thoroughly enjoy using River Center as that venue. It really gives us the prestige that most communities in the state would have a hard time competing with,” Bowden said.
The new Miss Georgia and Miss Georgia Outstanding Teen will be crowned this Saturday, June 15.
