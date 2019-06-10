Opelika police investigating armed robbery over the weekend on Pepperell Pkwy.

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Police in Opelika are investigating an armed robbery that occurred over the weekend at a business on Pepperell Pkwy.
According to police reports, officers responded to an armed robbery at Sandy’s Accessories in the 3700 block of Pepperell Pkwy. on June 8 at approximately 8:00 p.m.
Witnesses reported to police that an unknown male entered the store and robbed it at gunpoint for an undetermined amount of cash.
The suspect is described as a man wearing a black hoodies, black shorts and a black mask.
No injuries were reported during this incident.
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact OPD’s Investigative Division at (334) 705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at (334) 745-8665.
