Opelika police investigating early morning shooting on Chester Ave. over the weekend

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Police in Opelika are investigating a shooting that took place on Chester Ave. over the weekend.
Officers were called to the 100 block of Chester Ave. on June 8 at approximately 2:27 a.m.
Once there, they found a 24-year-old victim with non-life threatening injuries stemming from a gunshot wound.
The unnamed victim was taken to Piedmont Columbus Regional for treatment. Their condition is unknown at this time.
There is no description of the suspect at this time.
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Opelika Police Department Investigative Division at (334) 705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at (334) 745-8665.
