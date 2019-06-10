Phenix City police investigating shooting at Edmond Estates on 6th Place South

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - Police in Phenix City are currently investigating a shooting that occurred at Edmond Estates on 6th Place South.
Officers were dispatched just before 9:30 a.m. to find a male victim with an apparent gunshot wound to the lower mid-section.
The victim was taken to Piedmont Columbus Regional for treatment of his injuries. He was taken into surgery and his condition is unknown at this time.
Witnesses stated a man was seen leaving the scene in a small blue sedan.
The motive and identity of this suspect is unknown at this time.
The vicitim’s identity is not being released at this time.
Anyone with information in this incident is asked to contact PCPD at (334) 298-0611.
