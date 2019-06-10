Rain Not Over Just Yet

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We managed some decent rain over the weekend with some spots in the Valley getting isolated 6 to 8 inches of rain! But after a nice soaking the past few days, rain chances will decrease a bit for the start of the week. Despite some patchy fog and spots of drizzle around this morning, expect a mostly quiet Monday before some scattered showers and storms descend into the Valley again this evening.
Rain coverage doesn’t look quite as promising Tuesday and Wednesday, but 20-30% coverage of some showers and storms still looks like a possibility as a front stalls out nearby. We’ll even manage some breaks of sunshine mixed in with the abundant cloud cover, and a little drier air working its way down our way behind the aforementioned front will help it not to feel as muggy.
By mid-week, a rare June cold front moves through the Southeast, ushering in an unseasonable dose of cooler and drier air. Though afternoons will look sunny and warm in the mid-upper 80s, temperatures will fall comfortably into the 60s Thursday through Saturday mornings. For the weekend though, we transition back to a more typical summertime pattern: balmy, humid, and a chance of storms during the heat of the afternoon.
