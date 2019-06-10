Reward offered for information leading to arrest of LaGrange murder suspect

Reward offered for information leading to arrest of LaGrange murder suspect
(Source: LaGrange Police Department)
By Olivia Gunn | June 10, 2019 at 3:58 PM EDT - Updated June 10 at 4:15 PM

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - A reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest in a shooting death.

According to the police department, Dontavious Sawaye Morgan was identified as a suspect in the shooting death that happened December 23, 2018, in the 800 block of Troup Street. Morgan is charged with murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of certain crimes.

A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for information that leads to his arrest.

Police say Morgan may be armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or Troup County Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000.

**Crimestoppers have issued a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest of Dontavious...

Posted by LaGrange Police on Monday, June 10, 2019

Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.