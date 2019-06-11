Columbus Memory Center responds to Pfizer’s reported knowledge of drug that possibly prevents Alzheimer’s

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus Memory Center is responding to reports that helpful information from the public.
The Washington Post recently reported the pharmaceutical company, Pfizer, learned its arthritis treatment, Enbrel, appeared to reduce the risk of Alzheimer’s disease by 64 percent. Pfizer chose not to publicly share this information, saying the finding did not stand up to the company’s intense, scientific scrutiny.
"Memory loss and cognition is the single most important thing we have to look at,” said Dr. Jonathan Liss MD, director of Columbus Memory Center. “Everybody thinks about their heart and everybody thinks about how fast they run and how high they jump, but what I'm saying to you is, let's pay attention to the brain. The brain is the most important organ in the body and we have a way in which to protect it. We need to start managing the healthy brain."
Columbus Memory Center is currently enrolling patients in the early stage of Alzheimer’s to conform a way to dramatically slow the progression of the disease. The center is home to nearly a dozen active research studies for seniors with carious levels of Alzheimer’s afflictions.
