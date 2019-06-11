Columbus Memory Center responds to Pfizer’s reported knowledge of drug that possibly prevents Alzheimer’s

"Memory loss and cognition is the single most important thing we have to look at,” said Dr. Jonathan Liss MD, director of Columbus Memory Center. “Everybody thinks about their heart and everybody thinks about how fast they run and how high they jump, but what I'm saying to you is, let's pay attention to the brain. The brain is the most important organ in the body and we have a way in which to protect it. We need to start managing the healthy brain."